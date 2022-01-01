© 2022 WPSU
Wyatt Massey Spotlight.jpeg

Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College

Penn State Investigative Reporter

Massey investigates how Penn State University operates, including its influence in the region and state. The university receives more than $300 million in funding from the state but evades most transparency measures under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law. Massey scrutinizes the main University Park campus as well as the university’s 19 additional branch campuses.

A native of rural Wisconsin, Massey previously covered faith and religion for the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Southeast Tennessee.