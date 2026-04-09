Susan Phillips | WHYY

Susan Phillips | WHYYReporter
Susan Phillips is a senior reporter/editor, covering climate, energy, and environment as part of the WHYY News Climate Desk. She is a founding member of the award-winning StateImpact Pennsylvania website and a member of NPR’s energy and environment coverage team. She has worked as a reporter for WHYY since 2004, covering politics, immigration, criminal justice, and education.
She received a 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Journalism Award for her work covering natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania. She directed and produced an award-winning series on gun violence in 2007 called “Life Stories.” In 2010 she traveled to Haiti to cover the earthquake and produced an award-winning series on Pennsylvania’s gas rush called “The Shale Game.” She’s also won the Associated Press Sandy Starobin Award for uncovering threats to drinking water related to gas drilling. She has received ten Edward R. Murrow awards and was a finalist for an Online News Association Award in 2015. She spent a year at MIT studying climate change as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow.
Susan studied environmental science as a Metcalf Fellow and an MBL Logan Science Journalism Fellow. In addition to several trips to Haiti, her reporting has taken her to Japan, Costa Rica, France, Guatemala, Cuba, and Morocco, where she reported on the 2016 climate talks as an International Reporting Project Fellow. She earned her M.S. in journalism from Columbia University in 2003.
-
PECO seeks to raise rates again by 12.5% for Philly and suburban electric customers. The governor's office says Shapiro believes the rate case should be withdrawn immediately.
-
Precedent-setting Pa. rate case would protect residential electricity customers from data center costsIt’s the first time a Pennsylvania utility agreed to shield average ratepayers from data center costs. Data centers will pay $11 million for low-income rate relief.
-
A grant of $59 million would have helped hundreds of farmers in the Mid-Atlantic adapt to climate change. The Trump administration called the funds a “green new scam.”
-
President Joe Biden announced billions of federal dollars for the creation of regional hydrogen hubs across the country. Hydrogen could be a climate-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.
-
Beneath the streets of hundreds of North America's oldest cities lies a network of pipes delivering steam heat to office buildings and hospitals. These steam loops could be a clean energy solution.
-
"Steam loops" under hundreds of U.S. cities and universities have warmed buildings for a century. Now they could become a climate change solution.
-
Beneath the streets of hundreds of North America's oldest cities lies a network of pipes delivering steam heat to office buildings and hospitals. These steam loops could be a clean energy solution.
-
The state attorney general says Texas-based pipeline builder Energy Transfer is “accepting criminal responsibility” for dozens of charges related to construction of its Mariner East pipeline project.
-
The Postal Service plans to replace about 160,000 gas-guzzling delivery trucks, but just a fraction will be electric. Advocates and states say going electric is aligned with climate change goals.
-
The Biden administration has opened the East Coast to massive offshore wind development. But it will happen in some of the country's most fertile fishing grounds, and that's set up a growing battle.