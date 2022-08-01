Chris Potter | WESA
A Republican named Mike Doyle is running to replace a Democrat named Mike Doyle in Congress.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has been in violation of a U.S. Army policy that governs how political candidates can use photographs of themselves in uniform — a situation he took steps to rectify last week, as the Army reached out following a 90.5 WESA inquiry about the images.
A media policy being imposed by the event’s sponsor, conservative activist group Turning Point Action, may present ethical challenges for those who wish to cover it.
Two young, female first-time candidates won primary races against established incumbent Democrats from a family with deep roots in southwestern Pennsylvania.