Brannon DeWolfNews Intern
Brannon DeWolf was a news intern with WPSU for the Spring 2020 semester.
Many fundraising benefits have had to be canceled because of COVID-19, so Centre County United Way is hosting a virtual concert to raise money for local residents in need.
State College’s The Rivet is creating PPE for the community.
Coronavirus concerns meant a shift to online learning for Penn State students, abruptly ending the school year and, for some of them, their college experience.
Asian students at Penn State are seeing prejudice because of coronavirus fears.
State College is planning to have its first Pride parade this summer.
Construction is underway on the Arboretum’s new Pollinator and Bird Garden. The $9 million project is the culmination of years of development going back nearly a decade.