A new foundation honoring Warren man Colten Brown will create a scholarship for Penn State Behrend students

A Warren man’s name will live on through a new foundation.

Colten Brown was a 24-year-old graduate of the university who died from COVID-19 in January 2021.

The Colten D. Brown Memorial Scholarship Foundation was created by Brown’s family to raise money for a Penn State Behrend scholarship.

Pam Bright is Brown’s mother. She said the foundation honors the care her son had for those around him.

“This foundation was put together to carry on that type of legacy," Bright said. "He left behind so many people and so many close friendships. We had no clue all the lives that our Colt touched.”

Bright said her son was friendly, giving and kind. He worked as a parole officer in Erie County.

Enough money was raised in 2022 for the Colten Brown, Mr. Penn State Behrend Award to be presented to two students, Michal Bosek and Maribeth Miller.

Bright said she hopes to offer more awards in the future.

Bright said a fully booked golf scramble fundraiser in her son's memory will be held at Cable Hollow Golf Course this Saturday. She hopes it will raise funds for the foundation, but also be a day of fun and healing for the community.