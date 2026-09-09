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With a Little Help from Our Friends Benefit Concert for Jana Marie Foundation

With a Little Help from Our Friends Benefit Concert for Jana Marie Foundation

Join Jana Marie Foundation and friends at The Arena Bar & Grill for a benefit show on Saturday, September 12! Come celebrate friendship and hope through the vibrant lens of music and help us raise funds and support for Jana Marie Foundation’s vision that both individuals and communities have the capacity to knock down walls, open minds, and save lives. This event is open to all ages, so stop by when you can, and stay as long as you'd like. Tickets are available now online and can also be purchased at the door.

Arena Bar & Grill
$10
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jana Marie Foundation
8149545920
info@janamariefoundation.org
https://janamariefoundation.org/
Arena Bar & Grill
1521 Martin St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
http://thearenabarandgrill.com/