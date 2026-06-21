Wildlife Watching Kayak Tour

Go exploring by kayak! We’ll tour the lake and learn about the wildlife that lives here! Call the park at 814-695-6807 to register and prepay the $10.00 fee. Ages 12+. Program fee applies if you bring your own kayak. Please notify park if you’re bringing your own kayak. Ages 18 and under must have parent present. Participants must present valid driver’s license to get a boat. All participants must wear provided life vest and be able to get in/out of a kayak unassisted.

Boat rental building