What's in a Rock? July 30
What's in a Rock? July 30
Let’s talk about different rocks and all of the things we get from them including toothpaste, electrical wires, computers, and trucks!
- Presented by the Penn State Mining Engineering Program.
- Recommended for ages 4 and up.
- Registration recommended. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4791
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236