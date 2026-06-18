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What's in a Rock? July 30

What's in a Rock? July 30

Let’s talk about different rocks and all of the things we get from them including toothpaste, electrical wires, computers, and trucks!

- Presented by the Penn State Mining Engineering Program.
- Recommended for ages 4 and up.
- Registration recommended. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4791
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events