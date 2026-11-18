Wellness Wednesday: Gratitude Walk
Wellness Wednesday: Gratitude Walk
Join Program Coordinator, Olivia Stas, to slow down, connect with community, and offer gratitude to the natural world around us.
Olivia will be pulling inspiration from the teachings of Robin Wall Kimmerer and sharing excerpts from the Thanksgiving Address, a traditional message of gratitude from the Haudenosaunee.
Registration is required and open now!
Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centred Outdoors
814-237-0400
info@centredoutdoors.org
Artist Group Info
leahfuller@clearwaterconservancy.org
Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum
163 Boal Estate Dr.Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
8148760129
bcameron2000@gmail.com