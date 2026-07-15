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UUFCC Community Yard Sale: Lots of Home Supplies, Materials, Bikes and Local Produce

UUFCC Community Yard Sale: Lots of Home Supplies, Materials, Bikes and Local Produce

This is a big supply of home-based goodies and materials provided by local residents and families offered up for used product sales. From some smaller furniture, ijewelry, free kids stuff, linens, lights, kitchen tools, outdoor gear and sports plus much more. There is also freshly grown garden fruits, veggies and especially home grown or local area berries made into jams, jellies and pies. Come have some fun!

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
(814) 237-7605
https://uufcc.com/
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
780 Waupelani Drive Extended
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-7605
office@uufcc.com
https://uufcc.com/