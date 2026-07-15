UUFCC Community Yard Sale: Lots of Home Supplies, Materials, Bikes and Local Produce
UUFCC Community Yard Sale: Lots of Home Supplies, Materials, Bikes and Local Produce
This is a big supply of home-based goodies and materials provided by local residents and families offered up for used product sales. From some smaller furniture, ijewelry, free kids stuff, linens, lights, kitchen tools, outdoor gear and sports plus much more. There is also freshly grown garden fruits, veggies and especially home grown or local area berries made into jams, jellies and pies. Come have some fun!
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
(814) 237-7605
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
780 Waupelani Drive ExtendedState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-7605
office@uufcc.com