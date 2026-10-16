UUFCC Coffeehouse Music Night
UUFCC Coffeehouse Music Night
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County is proud to announce its first ever Coffeehouse Music Night! Enjoy a relaxing evening listening to a variety of local musicians perform. Beverages and desserts available, or BYOB. Public entry is $5, with musicians receiving 70% of the proceeds, and 100% of the tips. For more information, email coffeehouse@uufcc.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
$5
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
(814) 237-7605
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
780 Waupelani Drive ExtendedState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-7605
office@uufcc.com