Unearth a Story: A Magical Bubble Adventure, June 20

Get ready to dig deep into wonder with a dazzling, interactive performance where science, storytelling, and ancient discovery come to life through bubbles! Join River on a time traveling expedition through paleontology, and archaeology of bubbles, uncovering “ancient artifacts”: a mysterious vial of bubbles, a magic bubble wand, and even an ancient clay pot that produces water before your eyes!

Together, we’ll explore a world where dinosaurs roam, discovery, and imagination collide, revealing that even in ancient times, soap and bubbles sparked moments of unexpected joy. Watch as shimmering bubbles rise from the “excavation site,” filled with rainbow colors that reflect the world around us. Kids will learn the science and magic behind bubbles and even have the chance to step inside a giant one!

- Recommended for ages 3-12.

- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4770

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am