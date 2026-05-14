This summer, Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts is excited to announce its summer Broadway show of "Tuck Everlasting The Musical" directed by Pastor Ryan Brosious with performances on July 15-18.

If you could live forever, would you? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster longs for an adventurous life beyond her white picket fence, but it is only when she meets the Tuck family that her life takes an unexpected turn. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the infinite youth of the Tuck family, she has to fight to protect its secret from those who would do anything to have a chance to live forever. In the middle of this adventure, she is faced with an extraordinary decision: return to her old life or the eternal journey with the Tucks. Based on the best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt, this musical adventure for the whole family features exciting characters, warm-hearted humor, soaring music, and a ton of dancing!

Performances

Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00pm

Thursday, July 16 at 7:00pm

Friday, July 17 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 18 at 2:00pm (matinee)

All seating is general admission. Get tickets for the whole family online: www.saltandlighttheatre.org

Tickets

Performances will be held at Crossroads Nazarene Church in Milton on Wednesday, July 15 (7:00pm), Thursday, July 16 (7:00pm), Friday, July 17 (7:00pm), and Saturday, July 18 (2:00pm). All seating is general admission--first come, first served. Early bird priced tickets range $12-$20 until June 1, and then will be $15-$25. Tickets can be purchased online at saltandlighttheatre.org or at the door before performances until sold out.