Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape

Trout Unlimited is bringing their EnviroScape to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library! Learn about the sources and effects of water pollution with a hands-on, interactive demonstration.

Join us Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30am. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJOyk2FfEz5fJ8EubVjuSsy47Sy9xKfTF5B3VA7mi1XdYZ4g/viewform