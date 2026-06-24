Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape
Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape
Trout Unlimited is bringing their EnviroScape to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library! Learn about the sources and effects of water pollution with a hands-on, interactive demonstration.
Join us Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30am. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJOyk2FfEz5fJ8EubVjuSsy47Sy9xKfTF5B3VA7mi1XdYZ4g/viewform
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org