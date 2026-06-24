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Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape

Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape

Trout Unlimited is bringing their EnviroScape to the Centre County Historical Museum Children’s Garden! Learn about the sources and effects of water pollution with a hands-on, interactive demonstration in the Children’s Garden at the Historical Museum.

Join us Wednesday, July 22 at 1pm. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDIrpZWp5PdKI7qiPheo16UF-sJqvVdGH_ZX90-XH395Tzmg/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte