Trout Unlimited Presents: EnviroScape

Trout Unlimited is bringing their EnviroScape to the Centre County Historical Museum Children’s Garden! Learn about the sources and effects of water pollution with a hands-on, interactive demonstration in the Children’s Garden at the Historical Museum.

Join us Wednesday, July 22 at 1pm. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDIrpZWp5PdKI7qiPheo16UF-sJqvVdGH_ZX90-XH395Tzmg/viewform