The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and lands at Penn State in an all-new tour. This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 1970s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. This dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!