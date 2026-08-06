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The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition

The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition

The Joyfull free community event is your invitation to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of a new culture with an intimate, arts-based experience.

The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition program will celebrate the rich history and contributions of Latinx culture. The event will also feature highlights from the Center for the Performing Arts 2026–27 season.

Heritage Hall, Penn State
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu

Artist Group Info

hxl44@psu.edu
Heritage Hall, Penn State
Hub-Robeson Center Pollock Rd
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
(814) 865-2000
https://studentaffairs.psu.edu/hub