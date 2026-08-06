The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition
The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition
The Joyfull free community event is your invitation to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of a new culture with an intimate, arts-based experience.
The Joyfull: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition program will celebrate the rich history and contributions of Latinx culture. The event will also feature highlights from the Center for the Performing Arts 2026–27 season.
Heritage Hall, Penn State
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
hxl44@psu.edu
Heritage Hall, Penn State
Hub-Robeson Center Pollock RdUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
(814) 865-2000