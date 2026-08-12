The Joyfull free community event is your invitation to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of a new culture with an intimate, arts-based experience.

The Joyfull: Feast Edition program will celebrate the rich history and contributions of indigenous arts and culture.

The event is free, but registration is required. Register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=RY30fNs9iUOpwcEVUm61LrFwI7OzG51JvLp6-5W0w0lUREkzUE9SU1pKTU0xQzhOVkQ1NjZBTlVaWCQlQCN0PWcu&route=shorturl.

