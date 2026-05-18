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Suzuki Strings at Arts Fest

Suzuki Strings at Arts Fest

Come enjoy an inspiring performance by talented young violin and cello students, ages 5 and up, trained in the Suzuki Method! Experience the joyful sounds of strings through timeless classics such as "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" and "O Come Little Children," performed by budding musicians in our community.

MLK Plaza
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
MLK Plaza
127 S. Fraser St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801