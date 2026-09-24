End your weekend on a peaceful note and feel refreshed heading into Monday with this restorative Sunday evening sound bath. Sound therapist Caitlin Smith will play a set of five alchemy crystal singing bowls to create a resonant meditative state conducive to deep sleep and regeneration. If you have never experienced a sound bath, get ready for some next-level relaxation followed by a really good night's sleep.

How does it work? Every organ and system in the body vibrates at its own frequency. When exposed to external sounds—like the shimmering tones of crystal singing bowls, your body “absorbs” those frequencies and begins to mirror them. In this way, sound rewires your nervous system, promoting rest, relaxation and a profound sense of well-being.