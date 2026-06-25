Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party
Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party
All ages are invited to celebrate the end of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story! Join us for music by Ms. Susan, a story and activity with the Grange Fair Queen, and make your own dirt pudding cup treat! Party at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library with us on Thursday, July 30 at 2pm.
Registration required. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2Z0EDzXdoxAmhZ2YmWL-2wF7xMAd8d38txG23kmyACoAsXw/viewform
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org