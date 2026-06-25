Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party

All ages are invited to celebrate the end of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story! Join us for music by Ms. Susan, a story and activity with the Grange Fair Queen, and make your own dirt pudding cup treat! Party at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library with us on Thursday, July 30 at 2pm.

Registration required. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2Z0EDzXdoxAmhZ2YmWL-2wF7xMAd8d38txG23kmyACoAsXw/viewform