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Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party

Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party

All ages are invited to celebrate the end of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story! Join us for music by Ms. Susan, a story and activity with the Grange Fair Queen, and make your own dirt pudding cup treat! Party at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library with us on Thursday, July 30 at 2pm.

Registration required. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2Z0EDzXdoxAmhZ2YmWL-2wF7xMAd8d38txG23kmyACoAsXw/viewform

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall