StoryWalk Celebration, June 03

Meet us at Whitehall Rd. Regional Park to celebrate the installation of “Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones”! We’ll have a craft, and the CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will be on-site for some outdoor fun!

- Recommended for ages 2-12.

- Location: Whitehall Rd. Regional Park, 1954 Blue Course Dr., State College

- Registration suggested. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4715

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!