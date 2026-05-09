StoryWalk Celebration, June 03
StoryWalk Celebration, June 03
Meet us at Whitehall Rd. Regional Park to celebrate the installation of “Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones”! We’ll have a craft, and the CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will be on-site for some outdoor fun!
- Recommended for ages 2-12.
- Location: Whitehall Rd. Regional Park, 1954 Blue Course Dr., State College
- Registration suggested. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4715
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Whitehall Road Regional Park
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Whitehall Road Regional Park
1954 Blue Course Dr.State College, Pennsylvania 16801