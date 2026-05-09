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StoryWalk Celebration, June 03

StoryWalk Celebration, June 03

Meet us at Whitehall Rd. Regional Park to celebrate the installation of “Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones”! We’ll have a craft, and the CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will be on-site for some outdoor fun!

- Recommended for ages 2-12.
- Location: Whitehall Rd. Regional Park, 1954 Blue Course Dr., State College
- Registration suggested. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4715
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Whitehall Road Regional Park
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Whitehall Road Regional Park
1954 Blue Course Dr.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801