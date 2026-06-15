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Storytime in the Park, July 09

Storytime in the Park, July 09

Meet a Schlow Library Children's Department staff member at the pavilion at Autumnwood Park for a special outdoor storytime! The CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will also be on site for some additional outdoor playtime after the stories!

Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration suggested
This program is presented in partnership with Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Autumnwood Park
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Autumnwood Park
2207 Autumnwood Drive
State College, Pennsylvania 16801