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Spooky Plants Walk

Spooky Plants Walk

Discover the science and history of spooky plants with Arboretum programs coordinator and plant nerd Rebecca Horwitt. From warding off werewolves to wands for water witches, there are so many fun stories to uncover!

This walk starts at the Overlook Pavilion. Register for free on our website.

The Arboretum at Penn State
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu