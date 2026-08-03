Red Cross Blood Drive
Red Cross Blood Drive
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on August 18 from 1-6 pm at the Porter Township Community Building at 216 Spring Run Road, Mill Hall, PA 17751 Please sign up at 1-800-733-2767 or online at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive Enter 17751 for the zip code or your own zip code.
There is a nationwide shortage of blood reserves and donors in August will receive a $20.00 Amazon emailed gift card. We all know someone who has needed the life-giving gift of blood. Please consider donating! The next person in need may be YOU!
Porter Township Community Building
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Porter Township Community
5706605472
maandpcclark@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
maandpcclark@gmail.com
Porter Township Community Building
218 Spring Run RoadMill Hall, Pennsylvania 17751
18007332767