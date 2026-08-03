A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on August 18 from 1-6 pm at the Porter Township Community Building at 216 Spring Run Road, Mill Hall, PA 17751 Please sign up at 1-800-733-2767 or online at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive Enter 17751 for the zip code or your own zip code.

There is a nationwide shortage of blood reserves and donors in August will receive a $20.00 Amazon emailed gift card. We all know someone who has needed the life-giving gift of blood. Please consider donating! The next person in need may be YOU!