Peter and the Starcatcher
Peter and the Starcatcher
Before he was Peter Pan, he was just a nameless orphan boy. This playful, imaginative prequel to the classic tale follows a band of lost boys, a daring young heroine, and a crew of pirates as they battle for a trunk of magical star-stuff and discover how a boy came to be the one who would never grow up. Bought to life by the State High Thespians.
State College Area High School Performing Arts Center
$15
Every week through Nov 08, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
State High Thespians Troupe 5029
7817105142
bravo.boosters@gmail.com
State College Area High School Performing Arts Center
650 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801