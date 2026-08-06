Penn State Centre Stage 2026-27 Season Sneak Preview Celebration
Penn State Centre Stage 2026-27 Season Sneak Preview Celebration
Penn State Centre Stage will highlight its 2026–27 performance season. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, exclusive performances featuring scenes and songs from this year's productions and meet the talented artists and creative teams both on the stage and behind the curtain. You don't want to miss this unforgettable evening of storytelling, music, conversation, and celebration as we kick off another remarkable season together!
Olsan-Stone Terrace
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Centre Stage
jqk5@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
hxl44@psu.edu
Olsan-Stone Terrace
School of MusicUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802