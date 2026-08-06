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Penn State Centre Stage 2026-27 Season Sneak Preview Celebration

Penn State Centre Stage 2026-27 Season Sneak Preview Celebration

Penn State Centre Stage will highlight its 2026–27 performance season. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, exclusive performances featuring scenes and songs from this year's productions and meet the talented artists and creative teams both on the stage and behind the curtain. You don't want to miss this unforgettable evening of storytelling, music, conversation, and celebration as we kick off another remarkable season together!

Olsan-Stone Terrace
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Penn State Centre Stage
jqk5@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-theatre/

Artist Group Info

hxl44@psu.edu
Olsan-Stone Terrace
School of Music
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802