PA Health Rates 2027 and Pennie Enrollment
PA Health Rates 2027 and Pennie Enrollment
An informational session on 2027 health insurance rates presented by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace, will also have Certified Assisters present to share information about Pennie enrollment, answer questions, and to help schedule appointments.
Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace connecting Pennsylvanians to affordable, quality health coverage.
No registration required
Schlow Library, Community Room
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801