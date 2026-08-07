The Music Academy of State College welcomes you to our Third Annual Open House & Instrument Petting Zoo! New and returning students of all ages are invited to come enjoy refreshments, hear musical performances, meet our faculty, explore the facility, and learn about our music education programs. Kiddos (and the young at heart) can get hands-on with a variety of musical instruments at the "Instrument Petting Zoo." Come discover which instrument is right for you and your family. Invite your friends!!

Event Details:

Sunday, August 16 from 3:00-5:00pm

The Music Academy, 3060 Enterprise Drive, Suite 114, State College, PA 16803

Learn more at www.scmusicacademy.org/openhouse

About The Music Academy: Since 1964, we have been the region's leading nonprofit community music school, offering high level instruction to students of all ages and experience levels. We are proud to offer private lessons, group classes & ensembles, summer camps, along with numerous recital and community performance opportunities throughout the year. We provide a supportive, family-friendly atmosphere with 9 studio classrooms, all with well-maintained pianos. Our superb faculty is here to help you nurture a love of music and achieve your personal best!