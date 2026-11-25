Celebrate the season with the Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus at Juniper Village at Brookline! Join residents, families, and neighbors for an evening of holiday music and barbershop harmonies at this annual concert.

When

Monday, Dec. 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Where

Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation and Skilled Care

Second-floor dining room

1950 Cliffside Drive, State College, PA 16801

Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required.

For questions, email Dawneigh Decker at Dawneigh.Decker@JuniperCommunities.com.