Nittany Knights Holiday Concert at Juniper Village at Brookline!
Nittany Knights Holiday Concert at Juniper Village at Brookline!
Celebrate the season with the Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus at Juniper Village at Brookline! Join residents, families, and neighbors for an evening of holiday music and barbershop harmonies at this annual concert.
When
Monday, Dec. 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
Where
Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation and Skilled Care
Second-floor dining room
1950 Cliffside Drive, State College, PA 16801
Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required.
For questions, email Dawneigh Decker at Dawneigh.Decker@JuniperCommunities.com.
Juniper Village at Brookline
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 14 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Juniper Village at Brookline
Brenda.Kim@junipercommunities.com
Juniper Village at Brookline
1930 Cliffside DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801