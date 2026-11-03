For 30 years, Nittany Ballet’s The Nutcracker has invited audiences to step into a world of holiday magic. Follow Clara on a remarkable Christmas Eve journey filled with battling toy soldiers, mischievous mice, dancing snowflakes, and the mysterious Drosselmeyer. After the Nutcracker defeats the Mouse King, Clara travels to the enchanting Nutcracker Kingdom, where the Sugarplum Fairy and a colorful cast of characters await. Celebrate three decades of this cherished holiday tradition and experience the wonder and magic of The Nutcracker—a timeless favorite for audiences of all ages.

Enjoy a pre-show performance by the Central PA Youth Orchestra at the Saturday evening performance.