Nittany Ballet “The Nutcracker” Dec 12 & 13

Nittany Ballet dancers, from The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania, will present their annual performances of “The Nutcracker.” For 30 years, Nittany Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has invited audiences to step into a world of holiday magic. Follow Clara on a remarkable Christmas Eve journey filled with battling toy soldiers, mischievous mice, dancing snowflakes and the mysterious Drosselmeyer. After the Nutcracker defeats the Mouse King, Clara travels to the enchanting Nutcracker Kingdom, where the Sugarplum Fairy and a colorful cast of characters await. December 12th at 7pm, and December 13th at 2pm.