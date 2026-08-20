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Music in the Gardens

Music in the Gardens

Music in the Gardens returns to the Arboretum! Join us for a free outdoor concert featuring the Penn State Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Tonya Mitchell-Spradlin, director of Wind Band Studies.

Arrive early to enjoy family-friendly activities before the performance. Food trucks will begin serving at 4:00 p.m. while an instrument petting zoo in the Children’s Garden will give children and families the opportunity to explore and interact with a variety of musical instruments.

Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. All children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This event is presented by The Penn State School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture.

Rain Date: Sunday, September 13, at 6:00 p.m.

The Arboretum at Penn State
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Penn State School of Music
musicevents@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-music/
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu