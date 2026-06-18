Movie Night “How to Train Your Dragon” with the Friends of Canoe Creek

6:00 pm Campfire at the Wentz Education Center

8:30 pm Movie at Pavilion #2

Bring the whole family for this free event! We start the evening with s’mores around the campfire to raise donations for hosting the movie. The movie starts at 8:30 pm so bring a lawn chair, bug spray and a flashlight. to enjoy this event!

