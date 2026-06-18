Movie Night “How to Train Your Dragon” with the Friends of Canoe Creek
Movie Night “How to Train Your Dragon” with the Friends of Canoe Creek
Movie Night “How to Train Your Dragon” with the Friends of Canoe Creek
6:00 pm Campfire at the Wentz Education Center
8:30 pm Movie at Pavilion #2
Bring the whole family for this free event! We start the evening with s’mores around the campfire to raise donations for hosting the movie. The movie starts at 8:30 pm so bring a lawn chair, bug spray and a flashlight. to enjoy this event!
Canoe Creek State Park
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov