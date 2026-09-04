Monarchs on the Move
Monarchs on the Move
Monarchs on the March is a free community event and requires no registration. Drop on by and learn
** how butterflies see and smell
** the migratory path monarch butterflies take each year to Mexico and the challenges they face along the way
** about pollinators overwinter here in PA
...and much more!
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Centre County Master Gardeners
814 355 4897
centremg@psu.edu
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
400 Herman DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-321-6151
SBGbutterfly@gmail.com