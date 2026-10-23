© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kill Me, Baby, One More Time: A Murder Mystery Comedy

Kill Me, Baby, One More Time: A Murder Mystery Comedy

Your favorite 90s hits... with a killer twist! In this nostalgic tribute to 1990's music, our favorite 90s pop groups have returned to the stage in a reunion concert. It's a long day of rehearsals, and tensions rise as new and old conflicts surface. Amidst the chaos, one star's voice is forever silenced. Featuring references to and parodies of your favorite 90's hits, audiences will laugh and reminisce as they solve the mystery of whodunnit.

November 5, 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 | November 15 at 1:00 | Titan Hollow

Titan Hollow
$58 Dinner + Show | $25 Show Only
Every 2 weeks through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sock & Buskin Theatre Company
SockAndBuskinTC@gmail.com
https://sockandbuskintc.org/

Artist Group Info

melissabrannen@ymail.com
Titan Hollow
2042 Axemann Road
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 424-7728
manager@titanhollow.com
https://www.titanHollow.com