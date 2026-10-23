Kill Me, Baby, One More Time: A Murder Mystery Comedy

Your favorite 90s hits... with a killer twist! In this nostalgic tribute to 1990's music, our favorite 90s pop groups have returned to the stage in a reunion concert. It's a long day of rehearsals, and tensions rise as new and old conflicts surface. Amidst the chaos, one star's voice is forever silenced. Featuring references to and parodies of your favorite 90's hits, audiences will laugh and reminisce as they solve the mystery of whodunnit.

November 5, 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 | November 15 at 1:00 | Titan Hollow