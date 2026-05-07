Kayak Fishing basics

PRE- REGISTRATION REQUIRED - Spaces are limited

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fish from a kayak? Now is your opportunity to learn about kayak fishing!

Join PA Fish and Boat Commission and Bald Eagle State Park staff and Fishing Skills Instructors (FSI) for this, 3.5 hour, in-person program, designed to introduce you to the basics of kayak fishing!

Topics and/or skills covered include:

Safety on the water

What you need to know before you go kayak fishing

Kayaks and paddles

Fishing basics

Lake habitat and where to find fish

Basic fishing and boating regulations

Fishing from a kayak

Participants who register and attend the program, will receive a post program email that includes a kayak fishing, digital packet to help you continue your journey.