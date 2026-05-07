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Kayak Fishing basics

Kayak Fishing basics

PRE- REGISTRATION REQUIRED - Spaces are limited

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fish from a kayak?  Now is your opportunity to learn about kayak fishing!    

Join PA Fish and Boat Commission and Bald Eagle State Park staff and Fishing Skills Instructors (FSI) for this, 3.5 hour, in-person program, designed to introduce you to the basics of kayak fishing!    

Topics and/or skills covered include:  

Safety on the water  

What you need to know before you go kayak fishing  

Kayaks and paddles  

Fishing basics

Lake habitat and where to find fish

Basic fishing and boating regulations

Fishing from a kayak  

Participants who register and attend the program, will receive a post program email that includes a kayak fishing, digital packet to help you continue your journey. 

Bald Eagle State Park - West Launch Road
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Bald Eagle State Park
8143595127
adaniel@pa.gov
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Bald Eagle State Park - West Launch Road
149 Main Park Road
Howard, Pennsylvania 16841
814-359-5127
adaniel@pa.gov
https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/234973