Hawthorn Botanical Gathering
Hawthorn Botanical Gathering
This will be the 4th annual gathering held at Rhoneymeade in Centre Hall, Centre County, PA. Our theme this year is medicine making - there will be opportunities to make a variety of herbal medicines and so much more.
This is a gathering community coming together to celebrate the medicinal plants of Pennsylvania.
The full schedule is available on our website.
Work trade and partial scholarships available. please reach out to hawthornbotanicalgathering@gmail.com
Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden
Sliding Scale $68-105
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hawthorn Botanical Gathering
607 708 1007
Hawthornbotanicalgathering@gmail.com
Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden
177 Rimmey Rd.Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-571-2401
rhoneymeade@gmail.com