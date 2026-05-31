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Hawthorn Botanical Gathering

Hawthorn Botanical Gathering

This will be the 4th annual gathering held at Rhoneymeade in Centre Hall, Centre County, PA. Our theme this year is medicine making - there will be opportunities to make a variety of herbal medicines and so much more.

This is a gathering community coming together to celebrate the medicinal plants of Pennsylvania.

The full schedule is available on our website.

Work trade and partial scholarships available. please reach out to hawthornbotanicalgathering@gmail.com

Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden
Sliding Scale $68-105
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawthorn Botanical Gathering
607 708 1007
Hawthornbotanicalgathering@gmail.com
www.hawthornbotanicalgathering.com
Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden
177 Rimmey Rd.
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-571-2401
rhoneymeade@gmail.com
http://www.rhoneymeade.org