Hawthorn Botanical Gathering

This will be the 4th annual gathering held at Rhoneymeade in Centre Hall, Centre County, PA. Our theme this year is medicine making - there will be opportunities to make a variety of herbal medicines and so much more.

This is a gathering community coming together to celebrate the medicinal plants of Pennsylvania.

The full schedule is available on our website.

Work trade and partial scholarships available. please reach out to hawthornbotanicalgathering@gmail.com