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Happiness Is an Inside Job: An Evening with Devamrita Swami

Happiness Is an Inside Job: An Evening with Devamrita Swami

What if happiness isn't something we acquire, achieve, or find—but something we uncover within?

Join us for a special evening at The Bhakti Yoga Center with Devamrita Swami, internationally renowned author, monk, and teacher of bhakti-yoga, as he explores the nature of genuine happiness and how timeless yoga wisdom can offer practical insight for modern life.

In a world constantly encouraging us to seek fulfillment through external circumstances, achievements and experiences, Happiness Is an Inside Job invites us to look in a different direction.

Drawing from the wisdom of the bhakti tradition, Devamrita Swami offers a thought-provoking perspective on consciousness, purpose and the deeper happiness we are all seeking.

Whether you're interested in yoga, meditation, spirituality, philosophy, self-discovery—or you're simply curious about another way of looking at happiness—everyone is welcome.

No previous experience with yoga, meditation or Eastern philosophy is necessary.

Sunday, August 2, 2026
6:00 PM
The Bhakti Yoga Center
322B E. College Ave.
State College, PA 16801

Come as you are. Bring your questions, your curiosity, and a friend.

The Bhakti Yoga Center
$10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

HH Devamrita Swami
https://devamritaswami.media/
The Bhakti Yoga Center
322b College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-826-9704
yasodeva@protonmail.com
https://bhaktiyogacenter.co/