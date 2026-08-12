Gravity & Other Myths, “Ten Thousand Hours”
Gravity & Other Myths, “Ten Thousand Hours”
High-level athletes explore the nuance of physical skill—how we obtain it, how we perfect it and how it can transform our lives. Set to a driving musical score with live percussion on stage, the program follows the physical language of the pursuit of mastery, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary before your eyes.
Eisenhower Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
cfpa@psu.edu
Eisenhower Auditorium
Shortlidge RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16801
814-863-0255
cfpa@psu.edu