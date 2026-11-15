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Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol

Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol

Two holiday classics with a puppet twist! Join Adam Swartz Puppets as they present Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol.

All Della wants is to give Jim something nice for Christmas. But how can she with a mere dollar and eighty-seven cents? Our adaptation of O'Henry's short story will get you in the holiday spirit before the holiday spirits arrive in the second show!

​Marley was dead to begin with...But you can't keep a bad puppet down! Assist a passel of puppets and people performers in their efforts to reform Ebenezer Scrooge in time for Christmas. This interactive adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic holiday ghost story features a variety of puppetry styles and silliness suitable for all ages (and is not too scary for anyone.)

Tempest Studios
$10-$15
Every week through Dec 12, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Adam Swartz Puppets
(814) 360-2969
acswartz@gmail.com
https://www.adamswartzpuppets.com/
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org
https://www.tempestproductions.org