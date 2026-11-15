Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol
Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol
Two holiday classics with a puppet twist! Join Adam Swartz Puppets as they present Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol.
All Della wants is to give Jim something nice for Christmas. But how can she with a mere dollar and eighty-seven cents? Our adaptation of O'Henry's short story will get you in the holiday spirit before the holiday spirits arrive in the second show!
Marley was dead to begin with...But you can't keep a bad puppet down! Assist a passel of puppets and people performers in their efforts to reform Ebenezer Scrooge in time for Christmas. This interactive adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic holiday ghost story features a variety of puppetry styles and silliness suitable for all ages (and is not too scary for anyone.)
Tempest Studios
$10-$15
Every week through Dec 12, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Adam Swartz Puppets
(814) 360-2969
acswartz@gmail.com
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly AlleyState College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org