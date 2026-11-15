Two holiday classics with a puppet twist! Join Adam Swartz Puppets as they present Gift of the Magi and A Christmas Carol.

All Della wants is to give Jim something nice for Christmas. But how can she with a mere dollar and eighty-seven cents? Our adaptation of O'Henry's short story will get you in the holiday spirit before the holiday spirits arrive in the second show!

​Marley was dead to begin with...But you can't keep a bad puppet down! Assist a passel of puppets and people performers in their efforts to reform Ebenezer Scrooge in time for Christmas. This interactive adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic holiday ghost story features a variety of puppetry styles and silliness suitable for all ages (and is not too scary for anyone.)