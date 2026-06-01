Fossil Excavation

Be a Paleontologist! Using tools, discover hidden fossils inside rocks at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Wednesday, June 24th at 11am! For ages 5-13 years.

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScLhDvQC_Lr4HG8frhjFGQINr2DvrG_c6mXE7BCIokdfK_1kg/viewform

This event is for the Elementary age group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.