Fossil Excavation
Fossil Excavation
Be a Paleontologist! Using tools, discover hidden fossils inside rocks at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Wednesday, June 24th at 11am! For ages 5-13 years.
To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScLhDvQC_Lr4HG8frhjFGQINr2DvrG_c6mXE7BCIokdfK_1kg/viewform
This event is for the Elementary age group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.
Centre Hall Library
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580