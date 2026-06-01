Fossil Excavation

Be a Paleontologist! Using tools, discover hidden fossil inside rocks at the Bellefonte Library on Tuesday, June 23rd at 2pm! For ages 6-12 years.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdEJMSOGs5KE1Ahl5yzP3zmsixG6o8JscS5GrZmv0xoWBqp8A/viewform

This event is for the Elementary age group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.