Fossil Excavation
Fossil Excavation
Be a Paleontologist! Using tools, discover hidden fossil inside rocks at the Bellefonte Library on Tuesday, June 23rd at 2pm! For ages 6-12 years.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdEJMSOGs5KE1Ahl5yzP3zmsixG6o8JscS5GrZmv0xoWBqp8A/viewform
This event is for the Elementary age group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516