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Flutopia Initiative Concert: “Musical Treats & Clapping the Beats!”, July 25

Flutopia Initiative Concert: “Musical Treats & Clapping the Beats!”, July 25

Celebrating their involvement in the New Ground Orchestra Festival, Flutopia flutist Cathy Herrera is joined by violinist Ava Loehr and violist Nicole Felker; together they'll tickle your ears with musical souvenirs! As is our Tunes and Tales tradition, you’ll enjoy poetry with words, followed by poetry in the form of sound, plus instrument demonstrations and some fun with feeling the beat and rhythms in music!

- Recommended for ages 3 and up.
- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4789
- Presented by the Flutopia Initiative.
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events