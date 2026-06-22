Flutopia Initiative Concert: “Musical Treats & Clapping the Beats!”, July 25

Celebrating their involvement in the New Ground Orchestra Festival, Flutopia flutist Cathy Herrera is joined by violinist Ava Loehr and violist Nicole Felker; together they'll tickle your ears with musical souvenirs! As is our Tunes and Tales tradition, you’ll enjoy poetry with words, followed by poetry in the form of sound, plus instrument demonstrations and some fun with feeling the beat and rhythms in music!

- Recommended for ages 3 and up.

- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4789

- Presented by the Flutopia Initiative.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!