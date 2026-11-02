Finding Yourself in Nature: A Creative Nonfiction Writing Workshop

Do you enjoy nature? Do you want to become more confident writing about yourself and your experiences? Join us for Finding Yourself in Nature, an experiential creative nonfiction writing workshop that invites teens and their adults to engage with the landscapes and plant collections of the Arboretum as catalysts for reflection and self-discovery. Through guided writing exercises, participants will practice using observation, sensory detail, and metaphor to explore their identities, experiences, and perspectives. These skills provide a foundation for journaling, personal statements, and other forms of reflective writing.

Finding Yourself in Nature will begin and end in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom and will include outdoor observations in the Arboretum’s botanic gardens. Dress for the outdoors: this program will take place rain or shine but will be canceled in the event of extreme weather.

Designed for ages 13-17.

Free, registration required.

This program is funded by the Tygel Endowment for Educational Programs at The Arboretum at Penn State.