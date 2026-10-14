Farm to Table Dinner featuring a Presentation by Hannah Kinney Smith, leader of Pasa.

Join us for a delectable and educational evening celebrating Local Farms and Foods!

Please join us for a very tasty and thought-provoking evening celebrating Local Farms and Foods! Featuring Hannah Kinney Smith, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Leader, and Local Foods OG Mark Johnson, chef at Elk Creek.

Chefs Mark Johnson and Maggie Bierly and the Elk Creek Team will prepare a seasonal Farm-to-Table meal of locally sourced foods, along with a presentation by Hannah Kinney Smith, the Executive Director of Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, local farmer, and former PA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

This event is brought to you in partnership by Penns Valley Conservation Association (PVCA), Pasa, and Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks.

Tickets are for dinner only. Donations for PVCA will be accepted at the door.

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PRESENTATION DETAILS:

What the Table Holds: Food, Farming, and the Wisdom of Wendell Berry

Every meal holds a story—of land, weather, a farmer’s care, and the people who gather to share it. Join farmer and Pasa Sustainable Agriculture leader Hannah Kinney Smith for an evening of good food and thoughtful reflection, weaving stories from her own farm with her poetry and the work of Wendell Berry. Together, we’ll explore the beauty, struggles, and unexpected connections that bring food to our plates—and what it means to belong to a place and to one another.