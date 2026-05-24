Family-Friendly Improv Show, June 24

Join Happy Valley Improv for a hilarious set of improv games and unscripted silliness inspired by your suggestions. Get ready to giggle, gasp, and maybe say “Wait… what just happened?!” at our Family-Friendly Improv Show.

- Recommended for all ages.

- Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4771

- Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am