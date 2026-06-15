Exploring Rocks, Minerals, And Fossils with PSU

Join the Penn State Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a hands‑on exploration of fossils, rocks, and minerals. Participants will examine real specimens, learn how scientists use them to understand Earth’s past, and discover how rocks and fossils help tell the stories hidden beneath our feet.

Join us on Tuesday, July 14th at 2pm. To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPBtNwBQx6eil2JrYhTLnNp7A6MSOwt0XuQ4CBgumkQlW-_w/viewform