Exploring Earth's Past with PSU
Exploring Earth's Past with PSU
Join the Penn State Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a hands‑on exploration of fossils, rocks, and minerals. Participants will examine real specimens, learn how scientists use them to understand Earth’s past, and discover how rocks and fossils help tell the stories hidden beneath our feet.
Join us on Wednesday, July 15th at 4pm. Registration opens June 22nd. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/15/exploring-earths-past-through-rocks-minerals-and-fossils
This event is for the Elementary group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516