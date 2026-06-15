© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exploring Earth's Past with PSU

Exploring Earth's Past with PSU

Join the Penn State Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a hands‑on exploration of fossils, rocks, and minerals. Participants will examine real specimens, learn how scientists use them to understand Earth’s past, and discover how rocks and fossils help tell the stories hidden beneath our feet.

Join us on Wednesday, July 15th at 4pm. Registration opens June 22nd. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/15/exploring-earths-past-through-rocks-minerals-and-fossils

This event is for the Elementary group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte