Exploring Earth's Past with PSU

Join the Penn State Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery for a hands‑on exploration of fossils, rocks, and minerals. Participants will examine real specimens, learn how scientists use them to understand Earth’s past, and discover how rocks and fossils help tell the stories hidden beneath our feet.

Join us on Wednesday, July 15th at 4pm. Registration opens June 22nd. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/15/exploring-earths-past-through-rocks-minerals-and-fossils

This event is for the Elementary group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.