Ecumenical Service for Healing and Wholeness

There are many places in life where we can feel wounded or isolated. We can wonder if hope is too much to expect. We meet Jesus is our places of doubt and woundedness and discover that he is longing to bring us hope in his promises and in each other bound together by his love.

Churches of Downtown State College are hosting a service for healing, wholeness and consolation.

Our worship will offer Scripture, prayer, anointing for healing and Holy Communion. Musicians:

Dr Peter Douglas, Director of Music from Grace Lutheran

Dr. Mark Ferraguto, organist from Faith UCC

Carson Mesics, violinist (PSU Engineering Student)

Susan Buda, cellist (GLC)

Choral Ensemble of Grace Singers

Music will include

Peaceful and meditative Taizé selections; Instrumental works by Sergei Rachmaninov and Dan Locklair and community singing.

Afterwards our Stephen Ministers will offer supportive listening over coffee and tea.

A community meal open to all starts at 5 pm in our Fellowship Hall downstairs from the main entrance (elevator available).